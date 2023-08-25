Liverpool have found a replacement for Salah in Serie A

"Liverpool" is showing interest in the forward of Turin's "Juventus" and the Italian national team, Federico Chiesa, according to Tuttosport.

According to the source, the English club may acquire the player in the summer transfer window. "Liverpool" is considering the Italian's candidacy as a possible replacement for Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, who is actively being pursued by clubs from Saudi Arabia. "Juve" may agree to sell the player, but wants to receive no less than 60 million euros for him.

Chiesa, 25, has been playing for "Juventus" since October 2020. He transferred to the Turin club from Fiorentina on loan for 12.6 million euros. In the summer of 2022, "Juventus" exercised the buyout option for the forward. The transfer fee amounted to 42.5 million euros. In total, he has played 95 matches for the Turin club in all competitions, scored 23 goals, and provided 20 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Chiesa has been playing for the Italian national team since 2018. He has played a total of 42 matches for the Italian national team in all competitions, scored five goals, provided seven assists, and also received six yellow cards.