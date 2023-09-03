RU RU NG NG
Liverpool defeated Aston Villa

Liverpool defeated Aston Villa

Football news
Liverpool defeated Aston Villa Photo: https://twitter.com/LFC

As part of the fourth round of the Premier League, a match between Liverpool and Aston Villa took place at Anfield Stadium.

The home team started the match confidently. Dominik Szoboszlai scored a goal in the third minute. Not even 20 minutes had passed when Liverpool doubled their lead. Matty Cash scored an own goal after Nunez's strike. The teams went into the break with a comfortable lead for Jurgen Klopp's wards. In the second half, Mohamed Salah brought the score to a crushing level, scoring the third goal in the 55th minute.

Liverpool wins in the third round in a row and collects ten points. Aston Villa, in turn, has six points.

Premier League. The fourth round

"Liverpool" - "Aston Villa" - 3:0
Goals: 1:0 - 3 Szoboszlai, 2:0 - 22 Cash (own goal), 3:0 - 55 Salah.

"Crystal Peles" - "Wolverhampton" - 3:2

