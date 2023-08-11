RU RU
Liverpool and Chelsea have offered almost 130 million for the Brighton midfielder

Liverpool and Chelsea have offered almost 130 million for the Brighton midfielder

"Liverpool" and "Chelsea" are interested in buying midfielder Moises Caicedo from "Brighton" and the Ecuador national team, as reported by The Guardian.

According to the source, the Merseyside club has agreed to a transfer fee of 128 million euros. However, the Ecuadorian player has not accepted Liverpool's offer as he wants to join "Chelsea." In this regard, the London club is planning to pay over 130 million euros for the player.

The 21-year-old Caicedo has been playing for "Brighton" since February 2021. He joined the club from Ecuadorian side "Independiente del Valle." The transfer fee was five million euros. The midfielder has played a total of 53 matches for the English club across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists. In the 2021/2022 season, he played for Belgian club "Beerschot" on loan.

Caicedo has been a part of the Ecuador national team since 2020. He has played 32 matches for the Ecuadorian national team, scoring three goals and providing four assists.

Recalling the previous season, "Liverpool" finished fifth in the English Premier League table, and "Brighton" finished sixth. Consequently, both clubs earned the right to compete in the UEFA Europa League. "Chelsea," on the other hand, secured the 12th position and was unable to qualify for European competitions.

