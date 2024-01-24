RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Liverpool advanced to the final of the Carabao Cup

Liverpool advanced to the final of the Carabao Cup

Football news Today, 16:55
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Liverpool advanced to the final of the English League Cup Liverpool advanced to the final of the English League Cup

Fulham hosted Liverpool in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. In the first leg, Liverpool secured a 2-1 victory, putting Fulham in a position where they needed to win.

The task for the Cottagers became more challenging early in the game. Liverpool took the lead in the 11th minute, with Luis Diaz finding the back of the net. Jarell Quansah provided the assist.

Fulham struggled to create significant opportunities against their illustrious opponents, relying mostly on set-pieces. The home team had an excellent chance to level the score early in the second half, but Andreas Pereira's shot hit the crossbar.

Thirteen minutes before the end of regular time, Fulham restored parity as Issa Diop successfully converted a pass from Harry Wilson. However, Liverpool held firm, preventing the London team from achieving more, and celebrated the victory.

Liverpool, securing their tenth win in the English League Cup, will face Chelsea in the final on February 25.

Carabao Cup, Semi-final
Fulham - Liverpool - 1:1 (2:3)
Goals: Diop 77 - Diaz 11

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Fulham EFL Cup England
Popular news
Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 18:07 Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey
Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON Football news Today, 17:01 Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON
They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago Football news Today, 16:50 They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago
Another resignation at ACON. Tunisia national team fires head coach Football news Today, 15:10 Another retirement at AFCON. Tunisia national team fires head coach
African Cup of Nations. Goalless draws in Group E Football news Today, 14:02 African Cup of Nations. Goalless draws in Group E
The Algerian national team has forced the resignation of its head coach Football news Today, 13:03 The Algerian national team has forced the resignation of its head coach
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:07 Athletic Bilbao defeated Barcelona and reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:17 Arsenal will compete for Osimhen; Ivory Coast has replaced head coaсh. Daily Digest for Januаry 24 Football news Today, 17:15 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round Football news Today, 17:10 All participants in the Playoff Round AFCON 2023 Football news Today, 17:05 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 17:01 Morocco wins and DR Congo draws. Results of Group F in the AFCON Football news Today, 16:55 Liverpool advanced to the final of the Carabao Cup Football news Today, 16:50 They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago Football news Today, 16:28 Bayern Munich emerged victorious against Union Berlin in a rescheduled Bundesliga match Football news Today, 15:58 Tottenham vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream & TV channel
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Golden State Warriors vs Atalanta Hawks prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Tennis 25 jan 2024 Coco Gauff vs Arina Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball 25 jan 2024 South East Melbourne vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Tennis 25 jan 2024 Diana Yastremska vs Zheng Qinwen prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 South Korea vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Jordan vs Bahrain prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Saudi Arabia vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Kyrgyzstan vs Oman prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Football 25 jan 2024 Bournemouth vs Swansea City prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024