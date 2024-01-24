Liverpool advanced to the final of the Carabao Cup

Fulham hosted Liverpool in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. In the first leg, Liverpool secured a 2-1 victory, putting Fulham in a position where they needed to win.

The task for the Cottagers became more challenging early in the game. Liverpool took the lead in the 11th minute, with Luis Diaz finding the back of the net. Jarell Quansah provided the assist.

Fulham struggled to create significant opportunities against their illustrious opponents, relying mostly on set-pieces. The home team had an excellent chance to level the score early in the second half, but Andreas Pereira's shot hit the crossbar.

Thirteen minutes before the end of regular time, Fulham restored parity as Issa Diop successfully converted a pass from Harry Wilson. However, Liverpool held firm, preventing the London team from achieving more, and celebrated the victory.

Liverpool, securing their tenth win in the English League Cup, will face Chelsea in the final on February 25.

Carabao Cup, Semi-final

Fulham - Liverpool - 1:1 (2:3)

Goals: Diop 77 - Diaz 11