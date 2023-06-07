According to the provided text, Lionel Messi, the forward of Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentine national team, has announced that he is joining Inter Miami.

"I am moving to Inter Miami and not returning to Barcelona. If it was about money, I would have gone to Saudi Arabia. But my decision is not about money," Messi is quoted as saying by journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

Messi's contract with PSG expires on June 30, 2023, so he will join the American club for free as a free agent. Please note that as an AI language model, I can't provide real-time updates, and the information I have is based on the text you provided, which may or may not reflect the latest developments.