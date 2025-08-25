RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Lineker demands changes to VAR protocol after absurd incident

Lineker demands changes to VAR protocol after absurd incident

Everything is unclear.
Football news Today, 08:53
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Lineker demands changes to VAR protocol after absurd incident Getty Images

Seven years have passed since the video assistant referee system was introduced into world football. Yet, it's far from perfect, as new tweaks are constantly being implemented. Now, former England striker Gary Lineker is calling for further changes.

Details: Lineker believes it's difficult for spectators in the stadium to understand what exactly VAR is reviewing—something he experienced firsthand during the Fulham vs Manchester United match. That's why he's urging not just for the outcome of the analysis to be announced, but also for the subject of the review to be communicated to those in the stadium.

Quote: "They awarded a penalty, and it was complete nonsense. We were watching the match: there was a corner, the ball was cleared, Fulham went on the attack, and suddenly the referee stops the game. On the scoreboard—VAR: penalty check, and I'm thinking, 'For whom? Which goal?' In the stadium, it's impossible to figure out what's happening.

Now they seem to explain decisions, but from that distance, I couldn't see the incident. Bruno missed anyway, but at the very least, fans should be told what exactly is being reviewed instead of being left in the dark," Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast.

Related teams and leagues
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Tournament News
Football news Today, 07:47 FA to investigate Crystal Palace fans' banner about Marinakis and Gibbs-White
Seventh career miss! Bruno Fernandes fails to convert penalty against Fulham Football news Yesterday, 12:40 Seventh career miss! Bruno Fernandes fails to convert penalty against Fulham
There is a new transfer record! Premier League clubs spent over £2.5bn this summer Football news Yesterday, 10:58 There is a new transfer record! Premier League clubs spent over £2.5bn this summer
Last and first! African Ndiaye makes history for Everton Football news Yesterday, 10:02 Last and first! African Ndiaye makes history for Everton
A bet on youth: 14-year-old prodigy receives first-team invite at Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 09:36 A bet on youth: 14-year-old prodigy receives first-team invite at Manchester United
Newcastle - Liverpool: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 online Football news Yesterday, 08:25 Newcastle - Liverpool: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 2 online
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores