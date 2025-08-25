Lineker demands changes to VAR protocol after absurd incident

Seven years have passed since the video assistant referee system was introduced into world football. Yet, it's far from perfect, as new tweaks are constantly being implemented. Now, former England striker Gary Lineker is calling for further changes.

Details: Lineker believes it's difficult for spectators in the stadium to understand what exactly VAR is reviewing—something he experienced firsthand during the Fulham vs Manchester United match. That's why he's urging not just for the outcome of the analysis to be announced, but also for the subject of the review to be communicated to those in the stadium.

Quote: "They awarded a penalty, and it was complete nonsense. We were watching the match: there was a corner, the ball was cleared, Fulham went on the attack, and suddenly the referee stops the game. On the scoreboard—VAR: penalty check, and I'm thinking, 'For whom? Which goal?' In the stadium, it's impossible to figure out what's happening.

Now they seem to explain decisions, but from that distance, I couldn't see the incident. Bruno missed anyway, but at the very least, fans should be told what exactly is being reviewed instead of being left in the dark," Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast.