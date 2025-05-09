Limited edition. Vinícius Júnior unveils his new Nike Mercurial Air Max 95 boots

Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior has showcased the new boots he will be wearing on the pitch. The Brazilian winger posted a photo of the footwear on his Instagram page.

Vinícius introduced the Nike Mercurial Air Max 95 boots, which will be released in a limited edition specifically for him and Chelsea's rising star Cole Palmer. The boots celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original Air Max 95 sneakers, which first hit the market back in 1995.

It’s worth noting that the Brazilian international is not enjoying his best season. As a result, speculation is mounting that he could soon leave Real Madrid for a move to Saudi Arabia.

The club itself is also having a tough campaign: Los Blancos crashed out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage and lost the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona. Real Madrid still have a shot at the La Liga title, but currently trail leaders Barcelona by four points.

All eyes will be on this Sunday, May 11, when the two rivals go head-to-head. If the Catalans win, they could all but guarantee themselves the championship.