Liga MX Femenil Ready for Historic All-Star Clash Against Barcelona in Monterrey

A landmark moment is about to unfold in Mexican women’s football. On Friday, August 22, Liga MX Femenil will host its first-ever All-Star Game against Barcelona Femení at Tigres’ Estadio Universitario. League president Mariana Gutiérrez underlined that the event will serve as both an international showcase and a rare opportunity for Mexican players.

Gutiérrez explained that the initiative is part of the league’s long-term vision. “This is about where we want to take Liga MX Femenil. Our players will get to face one of the best teams in the world, but also connect with fans in a celebration that goes beyond the pitch,” she said.

The league’s growth, she noted, is already evident. Once dominated by two or four clubs, there are now nine competing at the top level. That depth, she argued, translates into stronger talent and greater potential for the Mexican national team.

The clash is also seen as a two-way opportunity. Liga MX Femenil players will be able to showcase themselves to European scouts, while Barcelona stars might find themselves drawn to Mexican football — as happened previously with goalkeeper Sandra Paños. “It’s a win-win for everyone,” Gutiérrez emphasized.

She invited fans to witness what promises to be a milestone night. “We want this to be a great celebration. Thanks to Multimedios and Canal 6, the game will reach households across the country,” she concluded.