Liga de Quito Advances to Libertadores Semis as Nunes Emphasizes Heart Over Money

Liga de Quito reached the Copa Libertadores semifinals after defeating Sao Paulo 1-0 at the Morumbí and sealing a 3-0 aggregate victory. Head coach Tiago Nunes praised his players and delivered a pointed message: “Money can’t buy the five stars on our badge.”

The Brazilian coach stressed that the club’s history and spirit outweighed economic disparities with more powerful rivals. “We are representing an entire country. In decisive moments, that has real weight,” he said.

Lisandro Medina scored the only goal of the second leg in Brazil, adding to Liga’s first-leg win and sparking celebrations among Ecuadorian fans. The team combined defensive stability with clinical finishing to outclass the Brazilian giants.

Nunes underlined that heart made the difference, pointing out that Liga had also eliminated Botafogo earlier in the tournament. With experienced international players and a strong competitive mentality, the squad proved capable of handling high-pressure matches. “Maybe we’re not the best team in the world and I’m not the best coach, but winning three halves against Sao Paulo is significant,” he stated.

Next, Liga will face Palmeiras, the tournament favorite after knocking out River Plate. Nunes admitted there is no set plan yet: “They’re one of the best clubs right now, but Libertadores football is about moments. It’s here and now.”