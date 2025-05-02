Libertad Sues Milton Bolaños for Match-Fixing, Demands $214K in Compensation

Ecuadorian club Libertad has filed a lawsuit against former player Milton Bolaños, demanding $214,000 in damages following his two-year suspension for match-fixing. According to Bolavip, the club seeks compensation across several categories, including breach of contract and reputational harm.

The punishment against Bolaños was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which confirmed the suspension initially imposed by LigaPro in November 2023. At the time, Libertad publicly accused multiple players of being involved in match manipulation, as the club was struggling near the bottom of the Serie A standings.

Libertad’s financial claim includes $100,000 for federative and economic rights compensation, $50,000 for damages, $25,000 as restitution for the sanction that impacted the club, $20,000 for breach of contract, and $19,000 for unpaid salary in 2023. Bolaños must also pay $4,800 to cover CAS procedural costs.

The case also affected the team competitively: Libertad started the 2024 season with a four-point deduction. Bolaños, 33, has become the first Ecuadorian player officially sanctioned for match-fixing. His career included stints with clubs such as Deportivo Quito, Clan Juvenil, Guayaquil City, and several lower-tier teams.