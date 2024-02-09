Lewandowski explained the reason for Barcelona's decline this season

The Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski, in an interview with Diario Sport, elucidated the reasons why Barcelona is performing less admirably in the current season compared to the previous one.

"It's challenging to encapsulate it in a single word; there are myriad factors at play. Our team composition has undergone a subtle transformation from the inaugural year, featuring fewer seasoned players. Presently, we boast a contingent of youthful talents endowed with considerable potential and skill. Nevertheless, experience is paramount, and with this ensemble, one requires a modicum of time to play with finesse or, dare I say, surpass previous performances. We are cognizant of our current standing, and now, we shall devote some time to refining our training regimen. I am confident that we shall emerge triumphant in numerous fixtures this season."

Yet, the seasoned Pole remains steadfast in his belief that Barcelona can clinch La Liga this season:

"We must toil diligently. I perennially harbor a positive outlook for the future because we possess exceptional players. Despite the slightly intricate circumstances, we must persevere until the culmination of the season. If we secure victories aplenty, we stand a chance to clinch La Liga."

Following 23 rounds, Barcelona occupies the third position in La Liga, trailing the leading Real Madrid by a margin of 8 points.

Lewandowski has notched up 14 goals and provided 6 assists in 31 matches across all competitions.

On Sunday, February 11th, Barcelona will contend against Granada at home.