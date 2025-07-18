RU RU ES ES FR FR
León Eyes Puebla Star Emiliano Gómez to Strengthen Attack

León Eyes Puebla Star Emiliano Gómez to Strengthen Attack

Yesterday, 19:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
Club León is targeting Puebla’s standout forward Emiliano Gómez in a bid to strengthen its squad ahead of the 2025 Apertura tournament. As reported by Furia TUDN and Magazzine XXI, the Esmeraldas are actively pursuing the 23-year-old Uruguayan, who has become one of the key figures in Puebla’s lineup.

After losing several players, including Jhonder Cádiz, Édgar Guerra, Steven Mendoza, and Andrés Guardado, León is scrambling to reinforce a thin roster. Despite signing Fernando Beltrán and Valentín Gauthier, manager Eduardo Berizzo is pressing for more firepower up front—and Gómez, capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or striker, fits the bill.

Gómez joined Puebla permanently this year in a $1.8 million move from Boston River. He previously played for Defensor Sporting, Sassuolo, and Albacete. With five goals and one assist in 27 appearances for Puebla, he’s valued at $1.85 million by Transfermarkt, just behind Nicolás Díaz as the squad’s most valuable player.

After missing out on Brazilian forward Alemao from Real Oviedo, León now sees Gómez as a priority to round out its summer transfer window. If successful, it would be a major blow to Puebla’s ambitions.

