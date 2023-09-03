VIDEO. Leipzig has big win again

Red Bull Leipzig went to an away match of the third round of the Bundesliga. The match took place in the German capital against Union Berlin.

The first half was quite even. Neither team created a good scoring opportunity and went into the break with a scoreless draw. At the start of the second half, Leipzig was able to take the lead through the efforts of Javi Simmons, who opened the scoring in the 51st minute. The bad news for Union did not end there. Striker Kevin Folland received a red card and left the field. The guests took advantage of such a "gift" from the opponent. Benyamin Seško made a double in two minutes, scoring in the 85th and 87th minutes. Leipzig wins 3-0, the second consecutive crushing victory for Marco Rose's team. In the previous round, they beat Stuttgart (5:1).

Bundesliga. The third round

"Union" — "RB Leipzig" — 0:3

Goals: 0:1 — 51 Simons, 0:2 — 85 Sheshko, 0:3 — 87 Sheshko.