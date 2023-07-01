Leicester sign England midfielder

The press service of Leicester on the official website announced the transfer of Tottenham and England midfielder Harry Winks.

The club paid 11.6 million euros for the 27-year-old football player. The parties signed a contract until the summer of 2026.

Winks has been playing for Tottenham since 2014. In total, he made 203 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing six assists. He made 10 appearances for England, scoring one goal and providing two assists.