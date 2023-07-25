RU RU
Main News Legionnaire "Dynamo" Kyiv moved to "Anderlecht"

Legionnaire "Dynamo" Kyiv moved to "Anderlecht"

Football news Today, 15:55
Legionnaire "Dynamo" Kyiv moved to "Anderlecht" Photo: Dynamo Kyiv Instagram / Unknown author

The press service of Kyiv's "Dynamo" has officially announced the transfer of Dutch midfielder Justin Lonwijk to "Anderlecht" in Brussels.

The Belgian club has signed the footballer on a one-year loan deal. In the summer of 2024, "Anderlecht" will have the priority right to buy out the Dutchman's transfer.

23-year-old Lonwijk has been playing for "Dynamo" since September 2022. He joined the Ukrainian club from Danish side "Viborg" for a transfer fee of 1.5 million euros. He has played a total of 18 matches for the Kyiv club in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. Previously, he also played for PSV and Utrecht.

Lonwijk represented the Netherlands youth team from 2017 to 2018. He played nine matches for the Dutch team, registering no goals but providing two assists and receiving three yellow cards.

As a reminder, in the previous season, "Dynamo" finished fourth in the Ukrainian Premier League standings. Thus, the Kyiv club earned the right to participate in the UEFA Europa Conference League in the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Dynamo Kyiv Anderlecht Pro League Belgium Premier League Ukraine
Popular news
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news Yesterday, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news 23 july 2023, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news 22 july 2023, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news 21 july 2023, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news 20 july 2023, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:15 Juventus close to signing experienced Barcelona midfielder Football news Today, 15:57 "Dnepr-1" was defeated in the Champions League qualifying match Football news Today, 15:55 Legionnaire "Dynamo" Kyiv moved to "Anderlecht" Football news Today, 15:42 PSG couldn't beat Cristiano Ronaldo's club Football news Today, 15:30 Manchester United may refuse to buy Serie A talent Football news Today, 15:15 Arsenal close to signing Brazilian midfielder Football news Today, 14:55 West Ham find Rice replacement at Manchester United Football news Today, 14:43 Bournemouth add Inter goalkeeper to squad Football news Today, 14:36 Galatasaray missed the victory in Champions League qualifier in the 90th minute Football news Today, 08:00 Mudryk unhappy with his performance for Chelsea
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United 26 July 2023 Football Today Corinthians vs Sao Paulo predictions and betting tips on July 26, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Manchester United vs Wrexham 26 July 2023 Football 26 july 2023 Prediction for Bayern Munich vs Manchester City 26 July 2023 Football 26 july 2023 Prediction for Lion City Sailors vs Tottenham Hotspur 26 July 2023 Football 26 july 2023 Prediction for Struga vs Buducnost 26 July 2023 Football 26 july 2023 Struga vs Budućnost predictions and betting tips on July 26, 2023 Football 26 july 2023 Prediction for RFS vs Sabah 26 July 2023 Football 26 july 2023 Prediction for Midtjylland vs Progress 26 July 2023 Football 26 july 2023 Prediction for Aris vs BATE 26 July 2023