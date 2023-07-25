Legionnaire "Dynamo" Kyiv moved to "Anderlecht"

The press service of Kyiv's "Dynamo" has officially announced the transfer of Dutch midfielder Justin Lonwijk to "Anderlecht" in Brussels.

The Belgian club has signed the footballer on a one-year loan deal. In the summer of 2024, "Anderlecht" will have the priority right to buy out the Dutchman's transfer.

23-year-old Lonwijk has been playing for "Dynamo" since September 2022. He joined the Ukrainian club from Danish side "Viborg" for a transfer fee of 1.5 million euros. He has played a total of 18 matches for the Kyiv club in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. Previously, he also played for PSV and Utrecht.

Lonwijk represented the Netherlands youth team from 2017 to 2018. He played nine matches for the Dutch team, registering no goals but providing two assists and receiving three yellow cards.

As a reminder, in the previous season, "Dynamo" finished fourth in the Ukrainian Premier League standings. Thus, the Kyiv club earned the right to participate in the UEFA Europa Conference League in the 2023/2024 season.