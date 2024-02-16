Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational during the tournament

RU RU NG NG
Legendary American golfer Tiger Woods was unable to continue the tournament.

The athlete was participating in The Genesis Invitational but had to withdraw from it. Woods started the second round, which took place on Friday, February 16th, but withdrew from the tournament during the day. This happened after his first shot on the seventh hole, after which he left the course. It is currently still unknown what exactly prompted this decision.

Recall that The Genesis Invitational marked Woods' first start on the PGA TOUR in 2024. Woods returned to professional golf in December 2023 and competed in the Hero World Challenge. Tiger missed most of the previous year recovering from surgery on his right ankle.

Prior to the Hero World Challenge tournament, Woods stated that he would be participating in monthly tournaments. After the tournament, he also confirmed his intentions, making The Genesis Invitational his first tournament in February and in 2024.

