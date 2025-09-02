Legendary Durban City coach comments on possible transfer of Orlando Pirates striker

The head coach shares his thoughts.

Durban City, newcomers to this season’s Betway Championship, are in search of reinforcements. One key area is the attack, and head coach Gavin Hunt has addressed the transfer speculation.

Details: According to Hunt, as quoted by iDiski Times, he has left the matter in the hands of the management. The club is currently interested in former Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa, and Hunt was asked whether the deal had been ruled out completely.

Quote: “I’ve left it for management to decide. I don’t interfere. I can only do what I can,” said the Durban City boss.

However, Hunt did admit that new signings are needed. At the moment, Durban City have 17 outfield players and three goalkeepers, meaning they must bring in one or two players in certain positions.

