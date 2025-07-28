RU RU ES ES FR FR
"Legend!" Carlos Sainz congratulates Tadej Pogačar on his 4th Tour de France victory

Today, 07:39
Ileana Sanchez
“Legend!” Carlos Sainz congratulates Tadej Pogačar on his 4th Tour de France victory Photo: https://x.com/MaslowSexy / Author unknown

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has congratulated his friend, cyclist Tadej Pogačar, on yet another triumphant Tour de France. The Spaniard shared an emotional post on his Instagram page.

Sainz posted several photos together with Pogačar, captioning them: “Legend! Congrats @tadejpogacar on your 4th Tour de France. What a beast!💪🏻 We celebrate soon… recovery ride and focaccia on me! 😜”.

It’s worth noting that Sainz and Pogačar both reside in Monaco—they’ve known each other for a long time and often cycle together along the French Mediterranean coast. As Sainz once joked, these rides stir up very different emotions. What is just an easy recovery session for Pogačar is, for Sainz, one of the toughest rides of his life.

For Pogačar, this Tour de France 2025 victory marks the fourth of his career. He previously claimed the French Grand Tour title in 2020, 2021, and 2024.

