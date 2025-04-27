Leeds United considers replacing Daniel Farke as head coach

Leeds United management is seriously contemplating a change in head coach, despite the successful return to the Premier League under Daniel Farke's leadership. According to CaughtOffside, former Southampton manager Russell Martin could be invited to take the helm.

Farke helped Leeds return to the elite of English football, redeeming last year's playoff final defeat to Southampton. However, the club is concerned about his ability to keep the team in the Premier League, given the high competition and fierce battle for survival.

Russell Martin, despite an unsuccessful stint with Southampton in the top tier, remains among the considered candidates. Under his guidance, Southampton failed to stay in the Premier League and was relegated back to the Championship, raising doubts about his readiness for new challenges.

Leeds is evaluating all possible options, aiming to avoid the fate of this season's newcomers who failed to hold their ground in the Premier League.