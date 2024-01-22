LeBron has achieved a distinctive milestone in the NBA

Basketball luminary LeBron James has achieved a remarkable feat in the NBA.

The forward for the Los Angeles Lakers stands as the sole player in the annals of NBA history to grace the top 100 in each of the fundamental statistical categories. His accomplishments include:

47,638 points – 1st place;

13,500 rebounds – 22nd place;

12,735 assists – 4th place;

2,710 steals – 5th place;

1,366 blocks – 67th place;

14,582 two-pointers – 3rd place;

2,804 three-pointers – 7th place;

1,125 victories – 3rd place.

Indiana Pacers' leader, Tyrese Haliburton, delivered a stellar performance against Portland (115:118). The basketball virtuoso accumulated 23 points and distributed 17 assists, all the while avoiding any turnovers.

This outstanding achievement marks his sixth in his career, wherein he attains the benchmarks of 20+ points and 15+ assists without turnovers, thereby establishing a league record.