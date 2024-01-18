LeBron and Giannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game

The basketball luminary of the Lakers, LeBron James, and the player from Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo, stand at the forefront of the fan balloting for the All-Star Game.

The NBA has unveiled the interim results of the voting. Presently, the leaders in terms of garnered votes are the two forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee, who has secured 4.3 million votes, and the Lakers' player LeBron James, with 3.93 million votes.

In the Eastern Conference, the top three vote-getters also include Joel Embiid from Philadelphia and Jason Tatum from the Boston Celtics. In the Western Conference, alongside LeBron, the triumvirate consists of Nikola Jokić from Denver and Kevin Durant from Phoenix.

The announcement further underscores that when forming the All-Star Game teams, 50% of the votes come from fan balloting, with an additional 25% from both the media and league players. This year's match is scheduled for February 18.