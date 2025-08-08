Leagues Cup 2025: Quarterfinal Matchups Set as MLS and Liga MX Clash

The Leagues Cup 2025 group stage has concluded, and the quarterfinals are officially set, per MLSsoccer.com. From August 19-20, four MLS clubs will face off against four Liga MX sides in high-stakes knockout matches streamed on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Seattle Sounders FC topped the group stage with a perfect 9-point run, highlighted by a record-breaking 7-0 thrashing of Cruz Azul. Pedro de la Vega's volley and Osaze De Rosario’s breakout performances propelled the Emerald City side into the final eight.

Inter Miami CF, the defending champions, went unbeaten despite Lionel Messi suffering a minor injury. Rodrigo De Paul starred with two assists and a goal, while Luis Suárez and Telasco Segovia contributed crucial plays. They now face Tigres in what promises to be a marquee quarterfinal clash.

LA Galaxy continued their strong run from the 2024 MLS Cup, scoring nine goals across three matches. Joseph Paintsil, Matheus Nascimento, and Gabriel Pec have combined for eight goals, while hosting privileges give them an edge in the road to the final.

Orlando City SC shook off a penalty shootout loss to Pumas and dominated Atlas and Necaxa. Martín Ojeda extended his scoring streak and Luis Muriel notched the fastest hat-trick in Leagues Cup history.

Representing Liga MX, reigning champions Toluca remain unbeaten, with Paulinho netting four goals in three matches. Alexis Vega has also played a pivotal role for Los Diablos Rojos. Pachuca, Tigres, and Puebla round out the field. Tigres relied on Ángel Correa’s braces and Juan Brunetta’s assists, while Puebla emerged as the tournament’s underdog thanks to Emiliano Gómez’s clutch performances.

Quarterfinal pairings: Seattle Sounders vs Club Puebla, Inter Miami vs Tigres UANL, LA Galaxy vs CF Pachuca, and Orlando City vs Toluca FC. Only one team will lift the Leagues Cup 2025 trophy.

