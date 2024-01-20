Leader of the Pacers Achieves Unique Milestone in the NBA

Indiana Pacers' leader Tyrese Haliburton delivered an impressive performance against Portland (115:118). The basketball player scored 23 points and provided 17 assists without committing a single turnover.

This outstanding achievement marked his sixth career game with 20+ points and 15+ assists without turnovers, setting a league record.

Tyrese Haliburton in his return to the lineup:



21 PTS | 17 AST | 0 TO



sixth game with 20+ PTS, 15+ AST and 0 TO, the most in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/0FnLUESyD5 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 20, 2024

It's worth noting that Pascal Siakam, who joined from Toronto, made his debut for Indiana in the same game.

Haliburton, aged 23, has been averaging 23.6 points and 12.6 assists per game this season. As of now, Indiana is in the sixth position in the Eastern Conference standings with 24 wins in 42 games. The next game for the Pacers is scheduled for the night of January 22 against the Phoenix Suns.