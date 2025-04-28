LDU Fans Turn Against Vitamina Sánchez Amid Growing Tension

Liga Deportiva Universitaria fans have lost patience with Pablo 'Vitamina' Sánchez after the team’s 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Manta FC, according to futbolecuador.com. The outcry demanding the coach's dismissal, under the hashtag "¡Fuera Vitamina!", quickly became the top national trend on X, first emerging on Saturday and resurfacing on Monday.



Despite leading the club to the 2024 Ecuadorian Serie A title — the first of his professional coaching career — Sánchez’s approval among fans has rapidly diminished due to disappointing results and uninspired performances both domestically and in the Copa Libertadores. Expectations of sustained success have clashed with the reality on the pitch, fueling growing frustration.



As futbolecuador.com reported, the wave of criticism underscores a deep-seated dissatisfaction that even the recent bicampeonato has not been able to ease. Comparisons with previous golden eras of the club only intensify the pressure on the Argentine manager, who now faces a critical juncture in his tenure.



So far, LDU’s board has made no official statement regarding Sánchez’s future. However, the fanbase’s overwhelming sentiment suggests that change may soon be inevitable if the current trajectory is not reversed.

