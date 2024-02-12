Lazio wants to sign Bellingham

Despite a poor winter transfer window, Lazio want to rectify their personnel shortcomings in the summer.

According to TMW, the Romans are targeting the signing of Sunderland striker Jobe Bellingham. But Lazio is not the only contenders to get the talented 18-year-old Englishman.

Thus, the player is also being watched by Real Madrid and Newcastle. It is noteworthy that it is in Real that Jobe's older brother Jude performs.

The 18-year-old English striker has been impressive in the league, scoring five goals and giving one assist in 30 matches.

The Romans had previously wanted to bring in Fenerbahçe player Ryan Kent, but the latter turned down a move at the last minute. Also on Lazio's pencil in the winter transfer window were Norwich winger Jonathan Rowe and Plymouth striker Morgan Whittaker.