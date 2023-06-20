Lazio close to signing Italy striker

Lazio is close to acquiring forward Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo and the Italian national team, according to Sportitalia.

According to the source, the Rome-based club will pay €20 million for the player. The head coach of Lazio, Maurizio Sarri, personally invited the player.

In the current season, 29-year-old Berardi has played 27 matches in all competitions for Sassuolo, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.