Lautaro Martinez has achieved an interesting milestone
Football news Yesterday, 16:38
Photo: twitter.com/Inter/ Author unknown
In the 25th round of Serie A against Salernitana, Inter achieved a resounding 4-0 victory. One of the goals into the net of the modest team was scored by the captain and leader of the Nerazzurri, Lautaro Martinez.
This goal marked the Argentine's 20th in the current Serie A season. Thus, Lautaro became the first Inter player in the 21st century to score 20 or more goals in three consecutive seasons.
In the previous seasons of 2021/22 and 2022/23, the Argentine also scored 21 goals each, and in the current season, he has already reached 20 goals.
Thanks to this achievement, Lautaro Martinez surpassed Christian Vieri in the list of Inter's top scorers and now occupies the 7th place, sharing it with another Argentine footballer, Mauro Icardi.
