Lautaro is on fire. Inter smashes Salernitana

As part of the seventh round of the Italian Serie A, Salernitana hosted Inter at the Arecchi Stadium. The teams approached this match with different moods and in different parts of the standings. Inter unexpectedly lost to Sassuolo in the last round, thereby suffering their first defeat of the season. And Salernitana does not yet know victories in the current Serie A.

In the first half, the teams showed a lackluster game with a minimum number of scoring chances. Therefore, the account naturally remained unopened.

In the second half, Inter put everything in its place and achieved a confident victory. All four goals were scored by Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez, who has already scored 10 goals in 8 matches this season.

Note that the striker became the first player in the history of Serie A who managed to score four goals after coming on as a substitute.

Salernitana - Inter - 0:4.

Goals: 0:1 - Martinez 62, 0:2 - Martinez77, 0:3 - Martinez 85, 0:4 - Martinez 89.

Thanks to this victory, Inter regained first position in the championship. Salernitana dropped to penultimate place.