Lautaro Díaz Joins Neymar at Santos

Santos has secured the signing of Argentine forward Lautaro Díaz in a bid to strengthen its attack and avoid relegation struggles in the Brasileirao. The 27-year-old striker arrives on a one-year loan from Cruzeiro, with a purchase option included in the deal.

The São Paulo club, which returned to the top flight at the end of 2024 after a historic relegation, has endured a rough season. Despite Neymar’s highly anticipated comeback, results have been disappointing: Santos fell to Corinthians in the semifinals of the Paulista Championship and was knocked out of the Brazilian Cup in the round of 32. Facing mounting pressure, the club turned to Díaz as a reinforcement to revitalize its frontline.

Díaz, who came through Estudiantes de Caseros, also played for Villa Dálmine and made his mark at Independiente del Valle in Ecuador before joining Cruzeiro. This season, he scored twice for the Belo Horizonte side. Now, he will travel to São Paulo for medical tests and is expected to sign his contract in the coming days, with the hope of becoming a key partner for Neymar on the pitch.

For Santos, the addition of Díaz represents both a short-term solution and a long-term gamble. If the Argentine adapts quickly, his goals could prove decisive in the fight for survival, while the club evaluates the possibility of exercising the purchase option should results turn around.