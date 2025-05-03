RU RU ES ES FR FR
Last Chance: Monterrey and Pumas Face Off With Coaches on the Hot Seat

Last Chance: Monterrey and Pumas Face Off With Coaches on the Hot Seat

Monterrey and Pumas UNAM will square off this Sunday at Estadio BBVA for the final Playoff spot in the 2025 Clausura tournament, and the stakes are higher than ever. According to Olé, the Play-In match has become a crucial test not only for both squads, but also for their head coaches, who are under intense scrutiny after disappointing seasons.

Martín Demichelis has failed to deliver with Rayados despite managing one of the most expensive squads in Mexican football. The former River Plate coach has faced criticism for allegedly dividing the locker room and mismanaging star player Sergio Canales, whose form has dipped significantly. A loss could very well mark the end of his tenure in Monterrey.

On the other side, Efraín Juárez's Pumas have also faltered. After a strong start under his leadership, the team stumbled late in the regular season and was knocked out of the Concacaf Champions Cup by Vancouver Whitecaps. In their last five matches, Pumas have managed just one win, drawing twice and losing twice.

Sunday’s winner will earn a lifeline and a chance to reset in the Playoffs. The loser, however, will close the semester with growing institutional doubts and likely calls for change.

