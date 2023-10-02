Las Palmas secured a last-second victory over Celta Vigo

In the final match of the eighth round of La Liga, Celta Vigo took the lead against Las Palmas in the middle of the second half, with Duvicas scoring. However, the team from the Canary Islands staged a comeback. Vieira equalized with a penalty in the 84th minute, and Cardona secured the victory for the hosts in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

With eight points, Las Palmas has climbed to the 14th position in the La Liga table. Following this defeat, Celta Vigo finds themselves in the relegation zone with five points, occupying the 18th position.

La Liga

Matchday 8

Las Palmas 2-1 Celta Vigo

Goals: Duvić, 67' (0-1), Vieira, 84' (penalty, 1-1), Cardona, 90+7' (2-1).