Lampard ruined Chelsea's hopes for a successful next season

Frank Lampard has expressed his fears that Chelsea will not be able to quickly gain form next season.

According to the Blues coach, the Premier League is fast-paced and all teams are trying to do the same thing.

"My experience is that once you switch off, it's not easy to switch back on, and that could be a major challenge for Chelsea next season.

But that's none of my business. All I can say is that this shutdown could make it difficult to resume playing at a high level," he added.

Recall that Lampard will only coach Chelsea until the end of this season.