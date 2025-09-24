Lamine Yamal warmly supports Pablo Gavi after news of his serious injury
Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has reached out to support his teammate and close friend Pablo Gavi following the news yesterday of Gavi's severe injury. Yamal posted a heartfelt story on his Instagram.
Lamine shared a photo of himself with Gavi, adding an emotional caption filled with words of encouragement for his friend.
“My warrior, I have no doubt that you’ll be back as strong as ever. Nothing can stop you. We’re all waiting for you. Stay strong. Love you ❤️☝🏾.”
It's worth noting that yesterday it was revealed Gavi suffered a knee injury during training. After a medical examination, he underwent surgery to repair his medial meniscus.
Doctors have also predicted that rehabilitation after the operation will take 4-5 months — meaning Gavi will not return to the pitch this year. In the best-case scenario, he could recover in 2 months, by the end of November.