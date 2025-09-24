RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lamine Yamal warmly supports Pablo Gavi after news of his serious injury

An emotional message
Lifestyle Today, 10:49
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Lamin Yamal and Pablo Gavi celebrate scoring a goal Photo: https://x.com/Yamal_Xtra / Author unknown

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has reached out to support his teammate and close friend Pablo Gavi following the news yesterday of Gavi's severe injury. Yamal posted a heartfelt story on his Instagram.

Lamine shared a photo of himself with Gavi, adding an emotional caption filled with words of encouragement for his friend.

“My warrior, I have no doubt that you’ll be back as strong as ever. Nothing can stop you. We’re all waiting for you. Stay strong. Love you ❤️☝🏾.”

It's worth noting that yesterday it was revealed Gavi suffered a knee injury during training. After a medical examination, he underwent surgery to repair his medial meniscus.

Doctors have also predicted that rehabilitation after the operation will take 4-5 months — meaning Gavi will not return to the pitch this year. In the best-case scenario, he could recover in 2 months, by the end of November.

