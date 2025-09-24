"I see something positive in this." Flick makes a strange statement about Gavi's injury
After suffering a knee injury in training, Barcelona's talisman Gavi underwent surgery that will sideline him for at least four months. In this situation, the voice of the Blaugrana's head coach, Hansi Flick, has been heard—and his take is certainly unusual.
Details: Barcelona's head coach believes this setback might actually benefit Gavi, given that his major career is still ahead of him.
Quote: "When you hear such news, it's easy to think it's a bad thing. But for him personally, I actually see something positive in it, because everything that's happened could help him. Now we have to take care of him. He's only 21, and his entire career is ahead of him—it could last another 10–15 years.
Our goal is to make sure he returns fully fit and then maintains his form. He needs to work hard, be a professional—and that's exactly what we want to teach him. Of course, we'll be waiting for his return. It's not easy for the team, because he brings enormous quality to the squad. Each of us will support him and help him get back to his best."