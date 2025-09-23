A major setback. Gavi sidelined for 4-5 months

There were hopes…

A month ago, Barcelona midfielder Gavi suffered a knee injury during training, and it seemed the injury wouldn't keep the young star out of action for long. But, unfortunately, the worst-case scenario has come true.

Details: The Catalan club's medical staff announced through official channels that Gavi has undergone arthroscopic surgery to repair a medial meniscus injury. The meniscus was sutured in order to preserve it. The expected layoff is four to five months, which poses a significant risk of not seeing the player on the pitch again this year.

In the best-case scenario, his recovery will be completed by the end of November, which could allow Gavi to feature only in Hansi Flick's team's final matches of the year. If the rehab takes longer, the midfielder won't return until 2026.

Reminder: Gavi missed almost the entire 2023-2024 season due to a cruciate ligament injury. He suffered the setback at the end of November 2023, and the Barcelona midfield talisman only managed a full recovery towards the end of September 2024.