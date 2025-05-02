Lamine Yamal talks about his hometown neighborhood in a brief interview for Powerade

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal opened up about his emotions regarding his native Rocafonda neighborhood in a short interview conducted as part of Powerade's campaign. The footballer even shared the interview video in his Instagram story.

During the interview, Lamine is asked what Rocafonda means to him, where he finds the strength to deliver top-level football, and much more.

It's worth noting that Yamal never forgets his roots. He often celebrates his goals by showing the number 304, which is part of Rocafonda's postal code.

Right now, Lamine is performing at such a high level that some are already predicting he could be a Ballon d'Or contender this very season.

In the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Milan's Inter, the Spaniard delivered a sensational performance and scored a stunning goal that brought Barcelona back into the game after a disastrous start to the match.

This season, Lamine Yamal has played 49 matches for Barcelona across all competitions, already boasting 15 goals and 24 assists to his name.