Lamine Yamal reacts to Rashford's fiery performance in the match against Newcastle
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal missed his side's Champions League clash against Newcastle but kept a close eye on the action from home. He took to Instagram to highlight the heroics of Marcus Rashford during the match.
Yamal reposted a photo of Rashford from Barcelona's official Instagram account, adding head-in-hands and fire emojis to express his amazement at his teammate's electrifying display.
For the record, Marcus Rashford netted his debut goals for Barcelona, bagging a brace against Newcastle. The Englishman's stellar performance powered the Catalans to a 2-1 victory.
This win was especially crucial since one of the team's key figures, Lamine Yamal, was sidelined. The Spanish youngster returned from international duty with an injury, causing him to miss both the La Liga clash against Valencia and the Champions League match.
Up next, Barcelona are set to face Getafe in La Liga on September 21.