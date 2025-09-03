LAFC Signs Brazilian Midfielder Jailson Through 2025 With Club Options

LAFC has signed Brazilian midfielder Jailson through the remainder of the 2025 season, with club options for 2026 and 2027, the club announced. The deal is pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.

“We are excited to welcome Jailson to LAFC,” said Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington. “Beyond his quality and versatility, he brings experience, professionalism, and the character that fits our culture. We are confident he will make an immediate impact.”

Jailson, 29, arrives from La Liga side Celta Vigo, where he made 27 appearances in 2024-25. Prior to his time in Spain, he played two seasons with Palmeiras in Brazil’s Série A, tallying 46 matches across competitions. His career also included stints with Dalian Pro in China, Fenerbahçe in Turkey—where he made 63 appearances, including eight in the Europa League—and Grêmio, where he played 113 times after debuting with Chapecoense in 2015.

A 6’2’’ native of Caçapava do Sul, Brazil, Jailson is expected to provide depth and leadership in midfield as LAFC strengthens its roster for the decisive stage of the season.