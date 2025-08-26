LAFC Adds Romanian Forward Alexandru Baluta to Strengthen Attack

LAFC announced the signing of Romanian forward Alexandru Băluță through the end of the 2025 season with an option for 2026, according to MLSsoccer.com. The 31-year-old joins as a free agent after his most recent stint with FCSB, the reigning champions in Romania’s top flight.

Băluță brings a wealth of experience from European football, having played in Romania, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. Across 439 first-team appearances, he recorded 82 goals and 56 assists, collecting seven club trophies along the way and competing in European tournaments. Internationally, he has one goal in eight caps for Romania, last appearing in a 2021 friendly against England.

“Alex arrives with significant experience from top European leagues and international play,” said John Thorrington, LAFC co-president and general manager. “We believe his attacking qualities and versatility will help us strengthen our group in pursuit of trophies this season. His excitement about joining matches our own.”

The move marks LAFC’s third attacking reinforcement of the summer. Earlier in the window, the Black & Gold secured South Korean star Son Heung-Min from Tottenham Hotspur for a league-record fee and brought in midfielder Andrew Moran on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. With Băluță added to the mix, LAFC’s front line is anchored by Son and two-time MLS Best XI selection Denis Bouanga, alongside emerging talents David Martínez and Nathan Ordaz.