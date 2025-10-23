La Liga Plans to Sue Players Who Staged Pre-Match Protests

A counterattack from the league.

A major scandal erupted in La Liga last week after several protest actions were organized to oppose the proposed match in Miami. Although the game was eventually canceled, La Liga is now preparing a legal response.

Details: According to Diario AS, the league plans to file a lawsuit against the players who took part in the protests and refused to play for the first 20 seconds of their matches.

La Liga had already warned the players that it would assess the financial damages caused by the demonstrations and cautioned that the sanctions could have serious consequences for both players and clubs.

While the league intends to take the case to court, the players’ union believes there will be no lasting repercussions.

Quote: “They gave us information about the La Liga brand, and we discussed labor law. I told them this meeting should have happened earlier. He said we were striking, but in reality, it was just a symbolic gesture. According to him, the matter will be resolved in court. I didn’t want to continue the discussion,” commented David Aganzo, head of the AFE players’ union.

Reminder: Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal criticized Tebas for the decision to move the Barcelona match to the United States.