Kyrie Irving achieved an unusual milestone in the NBA

Basketball news Today, 12:58
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Dallas Mavericks' basketball player Kyrie Irving achieved an extraordinary feat in the NBA, as reported by StatMamba.

In a regular-season match against New Orleans, the Mavericks secured a victory with a score of 125:120. The top performer for the hosts was Kyrie Irving, who scored 42 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in the game. Thanks to this performance, the 31-year-old became the first player in NBA history to score 40+ points in a game alongside three different teammates:

  • 2016: Irving (41) and LeBron James (41) in Cleveland;
  • 2023: Irving (40) and Luka Dončić (42) in Dallas;
  • 2024: Irving (42) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (41) in Dallas.

It is worth noting that the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Irving as the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. In his debut season with the Cavs, he averaged 18.5 points and 5.4 assists per game, earning the Rookie of the Year title. Throughout his NBA career, Irving participated in three NBA All-Star Games, winning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title in 2014 and being selected to the All-NBA Third Team.

On July 7, 2023, Irving signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Mavericks, including a player option for the third year. Internationally, Irving represents the USA basketball team, winning the FIBA World Cup in 2014 and being named the tournament's MVP.

