Pyramids FC made history by reaching the CAF Champions League final for the first time in its history, joining the ranks of North African clubs that have reached this stage of the competition before.

Speaking about this resounding success, Pyramids head coach Krunoslav Jurcic revealed the real reason behind his success with the Egyptian club, despite the fact that many European coaches have tried and failed to do what he did.

The Croatian coach led the team to the top of the Egyptian League this season with 44 points, 4 points ahead of second-place Al-Ahly, and reached the final of the Caf Champions League to face Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as the final of the Egyptian Cup.

Rakwati emphasized that the club's financial stability is one of the key factors for the success of his experience with them, saying: "Thank you to the current owners in Abu Dhabi for providing us with this stability, my players and everyone at the club appreciate it, and I also thank Chancellor Turki Al Sheikh who started the experiment".

He added: "I'm very happy to work at Pyramids, I found a group of players with exceptional football skills and a drive to win, my coaching staff and I have put in a lot of effort and a high competitive spirit, and this cooperation has yielded tangible results"

He concluded: "I would love to go back to Saudi Arabia, I have a lot of friends there, and the Saudi league has developed significantly, the best players in the world are now playing in Saudi Arabia, the Roshan league is now comparable to the best European leagues".