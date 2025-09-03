Koeman pleased that the majority of the Netherlands squad plays in the Premier League

Jokes that he might have to move to England.

The English Premier League is rightfully regarded as the strongest league in Europe, a reputation reinforced by English clubs clinching two out of three European trophies last season. This dominance is also reflected in the Netherlands national team, with the majority of its players coming from the Premier League.

Details: Oranje head coach Ronald Koeman is delighted by the fact that 13 out of the 25 players he called up for the September fixtures represent English clubs. This led him to joke that he might have to move to the UK just to keep a closer eye on his players.