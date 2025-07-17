Keylor Navas Staying at Newell’s After Pumas Exit Deal Talks

The uncertainty surrounding Keylor Navas’s next move appears to have settled — at least for now. According to journalist César Luis Merlo, Liga MX side Pumas has officially pulled out of negotiations with Newell’s Old Boys after the Argentine club demanded around $3 million for the Costa Rican goalkeeper.

Despite strong interest from Mexico, the transfer fee was deemed excessive by Pumas. The only formal offer reportedly reached $1 million, but Newell’s rejected it immediately. As a result, one of the most talked-about moves of the summer has collapsed.

Navas, 37, had been linked heavily with a switch to Pumas, where coach Miguel Herrera expressed both interest and caution regarding the deal. He was absent in Newell's victory over Independiente Rivadavia, and although he claimed sickness was the cause, club sources pointed to a conflict with the board. In any case, with negotiations now off the table, Navas is expected to stay in Rosario for the time being.

Though his name continues to surface in transfer speculation, his short-term future is set: he remains a Newell’s player while the transfer window continues to unfold.