Keylor Navas Explains Newell’s Absence, But Uncertainty Lingers

Keylor Navas’ unexpected absence from Newell’s opening Clausura match against Independiente Rivadavia has stirred controversy and raised fresh questions about his future at the club. The Costa Rican veteran traveled with the squad to Mendoza but remained at the hotel while the team secured a 2-1 win, prompting widespread speculation.

Taking to social media, Navas addressed the situation directly: “After a terrible day with vomiting and stomach discomfort, thank God we got the three points,” he posted in an Instagram story. “Now I’ll follow medical advice to recover as soon as possible. Thanks to everyone for the messages of support.”

His explanation backed the initial reports of a stomach illness. However, local media in Rosario suggested that the real reason behind his absence might be a salary dispute, reigniting rumors that the former Real Madrid and PSG keeper could leave the club soon.

Newell’s has yet to issue an official statement, but the episode has cast doubt on whether Navas will remain part of the squad moving forward.