Kepa is trying to convince Real to buy him from Chelsea

Kepa wants to stay at Real Madrid on a permanent basis, and he is trying to persuade the club's management to buy him from Chelsea, according to AS.

The Spanish goalkeeper hopes to convince Real to exercise the buyout option after his loan spell, even though it wasn't initially part of the agreement. The current loan deal is set to expire at the end of the current season.

As a reminder, Real Madrid's first-choice goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee in August of this year.

Kepa joined Chelsea in August 2018, signing a seven-year contract with an annual salary of €10 million. His transfer fee of €80 million made him the most expensive goalkeeper in football history, as well as the most expensive Spanish player. In his nine appearances for Chelsea, Kepa conceded seven goals and kept five clean sheets.