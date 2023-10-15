Kepa has talked about his future plans

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who currently plays for Real Madrid on loan from Chelsea, has revealed that he feels happy in Madrid and expressed his desire to stay at the club in the future. According to Mundo Deportivo.

«Of course, I would like to stay at Real in the future. Who wouldn't want to stay at this club? I am very happy here», - Arrizabalaga said.

Kepa joined Real Madrid on loan in August due to an injury that sidelined Thibaut Courtois for most of the season. Since then, he has played nine matches for Real, conceding seven goals. He has kept a clean sheet in 5 games.

Kepa originally transferred to Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2018 for €80 million, becoming the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of football at that time. His current transfer value is estimated to be €18 million.

