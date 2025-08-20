Kenya vs Madagascar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 22, 2025

Kenya and Madagascar will face off in the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championship. Here is all you need to know about where and when to watch this clash.

Kenya vs Madagascar: what you need to know about the match

Kenya delivered an impressive performance throughout the group stage, winning three out of four matches. Remarkably, all their victories came by the same scoreline of 1–0. With ten points from four rounds, they topped the group table. Notably, this is Kenya’s debut appearance in the African Nations Championship, and they have already produced an outstanding result.

Madagascar started their campaign with a draw against Mauritania and a 1–2 defeat to Tanzania. However, they bounced back with a 2–0 victory over the Central African Republic and a 2–1 win against Burkina Faso. Collecting seven points, they edged out the third-placed team on goal difference to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Kenya vs Madagascar: when and where will the match take place?

The quarterfinal clash of the African Nations Championship between Kenya and Madagascar will take place on Friday, August 22, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 07:00

New York 10:00

Panama 10:00

Toronto 10:00

Port of Spain 11:00

London 15:00

Yaoundé 16:00

Abuja 16:00

Cape Town 17:00

New Delhi 19:30

Sydney 00:00

Kiribati 02:00

Kenya vs Madagascar: where to watch the match online?

The official broadcasters of the African Nations Championship include beIN Sports, Canal+, New World TV, and IMG. In many African countries, SuperSport and SABC are among the main providers airing the tournament.

In addition, the match will be available in Canada on beIN, fuboTV, and Fanatiz. In the United States, Fanatiz is also one of the main streaming platforms for this fixture.