Kean's loan to Atletico has stalled due to the forward's health condition

Moise Kean's loan move from Juventus to Atletico Madrid is in limbo.

According to Sky Sports Italia, after undergoing a medical examination on Monday evening, it was revealed that Atletico's medical staff considered the shin injury more serious than described by their counterparts in Turin. Negotiations are now ongoing between the two clubs.

Gianluca Di Marzio reported that the deal has fallen through, and Kean is forced to return to Italy. He still has the possibility to leave Juventus in the final hours of the transfer window.

The 23-year-old Italian forward has not scored in 472 minutes of play for Juventus this season, with his last goal coming in early April of the previous year in a match against Hellas Verona (1-0).

Kean hasn't played for Juventus since December 8, when he came on as a substitute in the match against Napoli (1-0). He has missed the last nine games due to a shin injury, but it is expected that he will return soon.