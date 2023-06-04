Karim Benzema saved Real Madrid from defeat in La Liga in his farewell match

In the 38th round of the Spanish Championship, Real Madrid played a draw against Athletic Bilbao with a score of 1-1 on their home ground.

Oihan Sancet opened the scoring early in the second half, but on the 72nd minute, Karim Benzema saved Real Madrid from defeat with a goal.

With 78 points, Real Madrid finished in second place in the La Liga table. Athletic, with 51 points, finished in eighth place and did not qualify for European competitions.

Real Madrid - Athletic Bilbao - 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Sancet, 49 - 0:1, Benzema, 72 (penalty) - 1:1

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Nacho, Militao, Rudiger, Kroos, Ceballos (Asensio, 58), Camavinga (Chust, 58), Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo, Benzema (Modric, 74).

Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simon, De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche, Herrera (Sarraga, 64), Vesga (Vencedor, 67), Sancet (Muniain, 77), Williams (Berenger, 64), Williams, Guruzeta (Raul Garcia, 77).